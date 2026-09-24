Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' remains slow; collects ₹14cr
What's the story
The Hindi action-comedy VIBE, starring Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, has reportedly grossed ₹14.43cr worldwide in its first six days of release. The film was released on September 18 and has earned a net collection of ₹10.45cr in India, per Sacnilk. Despite a slight dip in earnings on its sixth day, the movie continues to perform steadily at the box office with a total India gross collection of ₹12.48cr so far.
Box office journey
'VIBE' box office journey in India so far
VIBE started its box office journey on a modest note with ₹1.7cr on Day 1 (September 18).
It then saw a significant jump over the weekend, peaking at ₹3cr on Sunday (Day 3).
However, the earnings dipped to ₹0.9cr on Monday before recovering slightly to ₹1.1cr on Tuesday and finally settling at ₹1cr on Wednesday (Day 6).
International success
International collection and total gross earnings
The film's international run has also been successful, adding ₹20L from overseas markets on its sixth day. This brings the total overseas gross collection to ₹1.95cr.
When combined with the Indian gross collection of ₹12.48cr, VIBE's worldwide gross collection now stands at a commendable ₹14.43cr.
The film was registered for 2,431 shows across the country on Wednesday alone (September 23).
Film details
More about the film and its team
Directed and written by Kemmu, VIBE also stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in pivotal roles. The film is connected to Kemmu's previous directorial venture, Madgaon Express, which featured his character Hardik in a cameo.
Cinematography for the film has been handled by Kaushal Shah, while editing has been done by Anand Subaya and Sanjay Shrirang. Mukesh Chhabra serves as the casting director.