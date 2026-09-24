Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' remains slow; collects ₹14cr

VIBE started its box office journey on a modest note with ₹1.7cr on Day 1 (September 18).

It then saw a significant jump over the weekend, peaking at ₹3cr on Sunday (Day 3).

However, the earnings dipped to ₹0.9cr on Monday before recovering slightly to ₹1.1cr on Tuesday and finally settling at ₹1cr on Wednesday (Day 6).