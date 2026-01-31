Box office: Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' fails to impress

Prabhas's much-hyped horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" just hasn't clicked with audiences. Even with a huge ₹400 crore budget and a cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, the film has only managed to recover about 36% of its costs by the end of its third week.

'The Raja Saab': Breakdown of collections After an impressive ₹62.9 crore opening day, things went downhill fast—negative reviews led to steep drops in ticket sales.

The movie's India net collection is ₹144.57 crore (gross ₹172.5 crore), plus ₹34.25 crore from overseas, bringing the worldwide total to ₹206.75 crore.

Looking at the film in numbers Most of the earnings came from the Telugu version (₹118.65 crore), while Hindi brought in just ₹24.21 crore net.

The first week saw a strong start with ₹130.25 crore, but collections crashed by 90% in week two and another 83% in week three—leaving producers facing major losses.