Box office: 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' crosses ₹1,777cr globally
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is making serious waves at the box office, crossing ₹1,777cr globally in just 22 days.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the film pulled in another ₹19.65cr on its fourth Friday: ₹9.65cr from India and ₹10cr overseas.
While it started off super strong at home, collections are slowing a bit as it heads into week four.
'Ramayana' India ₹992.10cr overseas ₹592cr
Ramayana kicked off with a massive ₹564cr in its first week in India and added another ₹299cr in week two.
Things cooled down after that, but a ticket discount on day 20 gave collections a brief boost. By day 22, the India total reached ₹992.10cr.
Overseas fans have shown up too; the movie's earned ₹592cr internationally so far, bringing it ever closer to that big ₹1,800cr milestone worldwide.