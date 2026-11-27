Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is making serious waves at the box office, crossing ₹1,777cr globally in just 22 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the film pulled in another ₹19.65cr on its fourth Friday: ₹9.65cr from India and ₹10cr overseas.

While it started off super strong at home, collections are slowing a bit as it heads into week four.