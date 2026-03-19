Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' takes flying start
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just dropped in theaters on March 19, and is already making waves.
Ranveer Singh leads as agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Mazari), with critics loving the movie's action, plot twists, and emotional moments.
Reviewers called it "thoroughly entertaining," while fans on Twitter have praised it.
'Dhurandhar' is on its way to becoming a blockbuster
Dhurandhar had very strong advance bookings and record paid-preview collections, pretty impressive!
It launched across 6,000 screens in India with a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Taran Adarsh praised it and plenty of viewers seem to agree: this one's a must-watch if you're into action-packed Bollywood flicks.