Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' takes flying start Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Aditya Dhar's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just dropped in theaters on March 19, and is already making waves.

Ranveer Singh leads as agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Mazari), with critics loving the movie's action, plot twists, and emotional moments.

Reviewers called it "thoroughly entertaining," while fans on Twitter have praised it.