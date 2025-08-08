Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' beats 'Dhadak 2,' crosses ₹300cr
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" is the latest box office surprise, raking in over ₹300 crore in just three weeks.
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has outperformed big releases like "Dhadak 2" and "Son of Sardaar 2," proving fresh faces can steal the spotlight.
Mohit Suri on film's success
Strong word-of-mouth is driving "Saiyaara's" success, with its story of love and resilience connecting with audiences. The soulful soundtrack adds to its charm.
Director Suri credits his creative freedom for making the film stand out, saying producers let him focus on quality instead of just chasing numbers.