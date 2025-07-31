Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025
"Saiyaara," a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, just became the top-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in international markets.
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has pulled in ₹94 crore overseas since its July 18 release—outperforming even big titles like "Chhaava" and pushing its worldwide total past ₹400 crore.
'Saiyaara': Second highest earner of 2025 so far
The story behind "Saiyaara" is as charming as its plot: YRF creative producer Sumana Ghosh met director Mohit Suri by chance at a temple, which led Yash Raj Films to pick up the script.
Despite featuring fresh faces, "Saiyaara" is only the second Hindi film this year to cross ₹90 crore abroad (after "L2: Empuraan").
Its mix of heartfelt storytelling and catchy music clearly struck a chord with audiences everywhere.