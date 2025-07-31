Box office: 'Saiyaara' sets record as highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas

'Saiyaara' nears ₹300 crore mark in India

Globally, "Saiyaara" has already made ₹413.75 crore in less than two weeks, putting it just behind Mohanlal's "L2: Empuraan" for Indian films abroad.

Back home, it's at ₹273.50 crore and is on track to cross the ₹300 crore mark soon.

The movie follows Krish Kapoor (Panday) and Vaani Batra (Padda) through a story of love and heartbreak—and will stay in the spotlight until August 1 before facing new competition from "Dhadak 2" and "Son of Sardaar 2."