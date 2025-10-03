Box office: Shane Nigam's 'Balti' beats 'Karam' in opening week Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Shane Nigam's latest Malayalam film, "Balti," is off to a strong start, pulling in about ₹7 crore in its opening week—even with mixed reviews about its familiar storyline. That's more than Vineeth Sreenivasan's "Karam" managed.

Set in the village of Velampalayam, "Balti" follows four kabaddi players as they clash with local goons, blending sports action with themes of betrayal and survival.

The movie is directed and written by Unni Shivalingam and features a solid cast including Selvaraghavan, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith, Preethi Asrani, and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.