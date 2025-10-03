Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco signed 'respectful' prenup ahead of wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who recently tied the knot, are said to have signed a comprehensive prenuptial agreement. The contract was reportedly necessary to safeguard Gomez's billion-dollar business empire ahead of their September 27, 2025, wedding. According to Rob Shuter's Substack, Gomez's legal team insisted that the prenup was essential for her financial security.

Financial disparity Significant wealth difference between the couple Gomez, with a net worth of over $1 billion from her Rare Beauty brand and music career, is significantly wealthier than Blanco, who has an estimated worth of $50 million. The difference in their financial standings made it imperative for Gomez to safeguard her assets through a prenup. A source told Shuter, "Selena built everything from the ground up. The prenup was about respect, not suspicion."

Mutual agreement Blanco was '100% on board' with Gomez's decision Blanco reportedly had no qualms about signing the prenup. The source revealed that Blanco "loves her, and he respects what she's achieved," adding that he was supportive of Gomez's decision from the start.

Celebrity guests Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran among guests at the intimate ceremony The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair with family and close friends in attendance. Taylor Swift not only showed up for her friend's big day but also delivered a speech at the reception. Other celebrities included Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Paul Rudd. Ed Sheeran also gave a toast during the reception.