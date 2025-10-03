Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda on life support after motorcycle accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, is fighting for his life at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after a serious motorcycle accident on September 27, 2024. The crash near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh left him with major head and spinal injuries. He suffered a cardiac arrest soon after at the Civil Hospital and was moved to Fortis in extremely critical condition.

Jawanda has been on life support for almost a week now, but doctors say there's been no improvement.

Scans show significant brain damage and severe spine injuries resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs.

He's still on a ventilator as the medical team tries to stabilize him.

His career as a singer and police officer Before his singing career took off, Jawanda worked as a Punjab Police officer—a background that made him stand out in the music scene.

Known for hits like "Sardari," "Kangani," and "Tu Dis Painda," he built a reputation for discipline and positivity.