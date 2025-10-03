Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda on life support after motorcycle accident
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, is fighting for his life at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after a serious motorcycle accident on September 27, 2024.
The crash near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh left him with major head and spinal injuries.
He suffered a cardiac arrest soon after at the Civil Hospital and was moved to Fortis in extremely critical condition.
Jawanda has been on life support for almost a week now, but doctors say there's been no improvement.
Scans show significant brain damage and severe spine injuries resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs.
He's still on a ventilator as the medical team tries to stabilize him.
His career as a singer and police officer
Before his singing career took off, Jawanda worked as a Punjab Police officer—a background that made him stand out in the music scene.
Known for hits like "Sardari," "Kangani," and "Tu Dis Painda," he built a reputation for discipline and positivity.
Punjab CM Mann visits hospital, prays for his recovery
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Jawanda at the hospital this week, expressing grief and praying for his recovery.
Other Punjabi artists have shown their support too, asking fans everywhere to keep Jawanda in their thoughts.