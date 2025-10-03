Rishab Shetty denies 'Kantara' being a 'man's world'

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Shetty said, "I don't agree when you say that Kantara is a man's world." He highlighted the importance of his mother and the Daiva Nartak's role in the story. "If you remember the climax...my mother was an integral part of it. She was playing a dhol-like instrument." "The Daiva Nartak could perform the ritual only after taking her blessings."

Feminine energy

Rukmini Vasanth also defended her role

Rukmini Vasanth, who plays princess Kanakavathi in the prequel, also defended her role. Shetty added that the movie was about Shiva and his journey from being a borderline villainous character to someone who shows vulnerability. He said he has always given importance to female characters in all his films. Vasanth said, "It explores feminine energy in its own capacity..." "The character of Kanakavathi has been written with a lot of depth." Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 is in theaters now.