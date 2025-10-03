Pawan Kalyan announces prequel, sequel to 'They Call Him OG'

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has announced a prequel and sequel to his latest film, They Call Him OG . The announcement was made during a success meet in Hyderabad , where the team celebrated the film's record-breaking performance at the box office . Kalyan expressed his intention to expand the OG universe, much to fans' delight.

Filmmaking challenges This is what Kalyan said about 'OG' At the success meet, Kalyan spoke about his journey with OG. He said, "It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen." "In fact, I am myself not aware of the full OG story." "I met Trivikram and Sujeeth after he mentioned his name and Sujeeth told me, 'You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun.'"

Career inspiration Kalyan's son loved the script Kalyan also shared how his son's excitement about the script made him realize its relevance for today's generation. He added, "I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again." "I want to continue the OG world in the time I get."