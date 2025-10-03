Pawan Kalyan announces prequel, sequel to 'They Call Him OG'
What's the story
Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has announced a prequel and sequel to his latest film, They Call Him OG. The announcement was made during a success meet in Hyderabad, where the team celebrated the film's record-breaking performance at the box office. Kalyan expressed his intention to expand the OG universe, much to fans' delight.
Filmmaking challenges
This is what Kalyan said about 'OG'
At the success meet, Kalyan spoke about his journey with OG. He said, "It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen." "In fact, I am myself not aware of the full OG story." "I met Trivikram and Sujeeth after he mentioned his name and Sujeeth told me, 'You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun.'"
Career inspiration
Kalyan's son loved the script
Kalyan also shared how his son's excitement about the script made him realize its relevance for today's generation. He added, "I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again." "I want to continue the OG world in the time I get."
Film details
About 'OG' and its box office collection
Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Kalyan as a former gangster who returns to Mumbai to face a new challenge. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. Hashmi makes his Telugu cinema debut with this film. It has reportedly earned over ₹169 crore in India within its first week of release, per Sacnilk.