Koki-led action film 'Tornado' heads to streaming: Where to watch
Entertainment
Get ready—Tornado, a period action film directed by John Maclean and starring Koki, is landing on Lionsgate Play in India from October 10, 2025.
The story follows a Japanese puppeteer's daughter out for revenge in Scotland after her father's murder.
The film first premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year and hit UK theaters in June.
Streaming details
After its big-screen run, Tornado will be available only to Lionsgate Play subscribers in India. So if you want to catch it online, that's the place.
More about the film
Koki leads the cast alongside Tim Roth and Jack Lowden.
Expect a mix of samurai vibes and Western revenge drama with plenty of intense action scenes and moody visuals.