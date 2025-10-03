Koki-led action film 'Tornado' heads to streaming: Where to watch Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Get ready—Tornado, a period action film directed by John Maclean and starring Koki, is landing on Lionsgate Play in India from October 10, 2025.

The story follows a Japanese puppeteer's daughter out for revenge in Scotland after her father's murder.

The film first premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year and hit UK theaters in June.