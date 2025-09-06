Box office: Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' rakes in ₹41 crore+ Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic comedy Param Sundari is off to a pretty solid start—racking up ₹41.71 crore at the box office since releasing on August 29, 2025.

The movie kicked off strong with ₹7.25 crore on day one and hit its highest single-day total at ₹10.25 crore by Sunday, before slowing down a bit during the week but still pulling in steady numbers.