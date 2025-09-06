Next Article
Box office: Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' rakes in ₹41 crore+
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic comedy Param Sundari is off to a pretty solid start—racking up ₹41.71 crore at the box office since releasing on August 29, 2025.
The movie kicked off strong with ₹7.25 crore on day one and hit its highest single-day total at ₹10.25 crore by Sunday, before slowing down a bit during the week but still pulling in steady numbers.
'Param Sundari's performance and competition
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari has been drawing bigger crowds in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, while places like Surat and Bhopal have seen quieter theaters (less than 5% occupancy).
Now, with Tiger Shroff's Baagi 4 releasing on September 5, the film faces fresh competition as it heads into its second weekend.