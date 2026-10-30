'Drishyam 3' is slow but steady; nears ₹580cr globally

The film sold over 50K tickets on its fourth Thursday, bringing its total footfalls to over 1.6 crore since its release.

It averaged ₹2,858 per show across 3,149 screenings for its daily domestic collection.

The Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of nearly 9% on Day 28, with night shows recording the highest at nearly 10%.

Globally, the film has earned ₹578.77cr gross.