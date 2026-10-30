'Drishyam 3' is slow but steady; nears ₹580cr globally
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has been enjoying a steady run at the box office. In its fourth week, the film raked in an estimated ₹90L on Thursday (October 29), taking its domestic net collection to ₹373 crore, per Sacnilk. The movie also had a strong showing overseas, with earnings of ₹15L on its fourth Thursday alone.
Box office performance
Looking at film in numbers
The film sold over 50K tickets on its fourth Thursday, bringing its total footfalls to over 1.6 crore since its release.
It averaged ₹2,858 per show across 3,149 screenings for its daily domestic collection.
The Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of nearly 9% on Day 28, with night shows recording the highest at nearly 10%.
Globally, the film has earned ₹578.77cr gross.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) years after he successfully outwitted the police to save his family. However, his past still threatens his carefully constructed life.
Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) returns with a new motive, seeking revenge instead of merely seeking justice.
The situation is further complicated by the entry of a powerful new Crime Branch officer (Jaideep Ahlawat) who starts probing Vijay's alibis and psychological defenses.