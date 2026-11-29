'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' nears ₹20cr worldwide after 2 days
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has opened to mixed reviews and is now competing with Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and collected ₹4 crore on its opening day across 5,631 shows on Friday. On Saturday, the film saw an increase in collections, earning ₹5.25 crore. This takes its total domestic net collection to ₹9.25 crore after two days, according to Sacnilk.
Box office potential
Looking at film in numbers
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 14.82% on its second day.
The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹18.75 crore, while the India gross collections have reached ₹11 crore.
The movie's performance over the next few days will be crucial.
If it continues to receive positive word-of-mouth, Yeh Prem Mol Liya may witness a further rise in collections.
Box office clash
Competing with 'Ramayana Part 1'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released alongside Gunmaaster G9 and Hollywood films Focker-In-Law, Hexed, and You Can See Everything.
However, its biggest competitor is Ramayana Part 1, which has been a box-office juggernaut since its release on November 5.
The epic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi entered the ₹1K crore club in India within three weeks of its release.
Star-studded lineup
More about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Jameel Khan.
It is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
The music for the movie is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
It marks Barjatya's return to the family drama and musical romance genre after classics such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.