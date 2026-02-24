Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' collects ₹5.6 crore in India
Taapsee Pannu leads the Hindi courtroom drama Assi, which has now reached ₹5.6 crore in India after five days at the box office.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a strong supporting cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah, the film hit theaters on February 20.
Looking at 'Assi' in numbers
Assi opened with ₹1 crore, picked up to nearly ₹1.6 crore on Saturday, but slowed down again over Sunday and Monday before adding another ₹70 lakh on Tuesday (Feb 24).
Despite competing with Do Deewane Seher Mein (₹4.8 crore in four days), Assi is trailing compared to Taapsee's earlier hit Thappad and is expected to wrap its first week around ₹6.5 crore.
Meanwhile, you can check out other films
If you're into courtroom dramas or are a fan of Taapsee Pannu, Assi could be worth your time—even if it isn't breaking box office records.
The cast lineup is impressive, so if solid performances are your thing, you might want to give this one a shot!