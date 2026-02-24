Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' collects ₹5.6 crore in India

Looking at 'Assi' in numbers

Assi opened with ₹1 crore, picked up to nearly ₹1.6 crore on Saturday, but slowed down again over Sunday and Monday before adding another ₹70 lakh on Tuesday (Feb 24).

Despite competing with Do Deewane Seher Mein (₹4.8 crore in four days), Assi is trailing compared to Taapsee's earlier hit Thappad and is expected to wrap its first week around ₹6.5 crore.