Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' breaks records, earns over ₹44cr
Mirai, a new fantasy adventure and sci-fi thriller starring Teja Sajja, is off to a flying start.
Released in five languages and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie blends Indian mythology with superhero action, following nine mystical scriptures created by Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga War.
'Mirai' in numbers
In just three days since its September 2025 release, Mirai has earned over ₹44.5 crore in India.
In North America, it pulled in over $1.5 million—breaking records for both premiere and second-day earnings for Telugu films this year.
Why you should watch 'Mirai'
If you're into superhero adventures with a mythological twist, Mirai could be your next pick!
With a cast featuring Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, and Manoj Kumar Manchu alongside Sajja—and buzz about possible sequels—it's shaping up as one of 2025's biggest Telugu hits.