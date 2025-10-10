Box office: 'They Call Him OG' is top-grossing Telugu film Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

They Call Him OG, a Telugu gangster action film released on September 25, is making serious waves at the box office.

Directed by Sujeeth, it stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera—a mob boss out for revenge in Mumbai—with Emraan Hashmi stepping into Tollywood as the villain Omi Bhau.

Even with tough competition from Kantara: Chapter 1, this movie has set a new standard for Telugu films in 2024.