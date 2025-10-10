Box office: 'They Call Him OG' is top-grossing Telugu film
They Call Him OG, a Telugu gangster action film released on September 25, is making serious waves at the box office.
Directed by Sujeeth, it stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera—a mob boss out for revenge in Mumbai—with Emraan Hashmi stepping into Tollywood as the villain Omi Bhau.
Even with tough competition from Kantara: Chapter 1, this movie has set a new standard for Telugu films in 2024.
'OG' dominates box office, sets new records
The film opened strong with ₹169.3 crore in its first week and reached about ₹186.90 crore domestically after two weeks.
Globally, it's crossed ₹300 crore, making it the top-grossing Telugu movie of 2024 so far.
With a budget of ₹250 crore, it's already covered around 75% of its costs.
If you haven't watched it yet, do not miss it!
If you like intense gangster stories and big-screen action, They Call Him OG is definitely worth checking out—especially if you're a fan of Pawan Kalyan or want to see Emraan Hashmi's Tollywood debut.
Its huge success has even sparked talk of sequels!