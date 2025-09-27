Box office: 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹117cr

Film's popularity in numbers

The movie is especially popular in major cities and continues to pull strong numbers even after an initial dip. Regional centers like Hyderabad (with over 51% occupancy on Day 3) and places like Warangal, Vizag, and Kakinada are seeing packed theaters too.

Directed by Sujeeth and released globally on September 25, 2025, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as a gangster alongside Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan—drawing fans from both Telugu-speaking regions and beyond.