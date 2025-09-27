Next Article
Box office: 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹117cr
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him OG, is off to a roaring start—raking in nearly ₹117 crore worldwide within its first three days.
The hype was real from the get-go, with ₹21 crore coming from advance bookings and a huge ₹63.75 crore on opening day alone.
Film's popularity in numbers
The movie is especially popular in major cities and continues to pull strong numbers even after an initial dip. Regional centers like Hyderabad (with over 51% occupancy on Day 3) and places like Warangal, Vizag, and Kakinada are seeing packed theaters too.
Directed by Sujeeth and released globally on September 25, 2025, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as a gangster alongside Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan—drawing fans from both Telugu-speaking regions and beyond.