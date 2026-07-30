'The Odyssey' sees slight dip, but nears ₹160cr in India

The Odyssey was screened across 4,617 shows in India.

The English version was the biggest contributor, earning ₹3.75 crore from 2,772 shows with an overall occupancy of 59%.

In contrast, the Hindi version collected only ₹0.4 crore from 1,527 shows with a mere 10% overall occupancy.

The Tamil and Telugu versions also lagged, earning just ₹0.05 crore each from their respective shows.