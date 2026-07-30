'The Odyssey' sees slight dip, but nears ₹160cr in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has seen a slight dip in its box office collections on the second Wednesday after recording a healthy jump the day before. Despite this minor setback, the epic film continues to attract audiences in its second week. On Day 13 (July 29), it collected ₹4.25 crore net in India, marking a 10.5% drop from Tuesday's ₹4.75 crore collection. The film's India net collections now stand at ₹132.5 crore, while gross collections have reached ₹158.2 crore.
Version performance
English version dominates, Hindi lagging behind
The Odyssey was screened across 4,617 shows in India.
The English version was the biggest contributor, earning ₹3.75 crore from 2,772 shows with an overall occupancy of 59%.
In contrast, the Hindi version collected only ₹0.4 crore from 1,527 shows with a mere 10% overall occupancy.
The Tamil and Telugu versions also lagged, earning just ₹0.05 crore each from their respective shows.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey's box office journey so far
The Odyssey, released on July 17, opened with ₹17.4 crore on Day 1.
It was followed by ₹22 crore and ₹21.9 crore collections on Days 2 and 3, respectively.
The film's collection dipped to ₹8 crore (Day 4) and further to ₹6.15 crore (Day 7), taking its opening week total to a commendable ₹90.3 crore.
The second week started strong with collections of over ₹6 crore before dropping to around ₹4-5 crore per day.
Film details
About 'The Odyssey'
Directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic.
The film narrates the story of Odysseus's journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, where he encounters mythical creatures and beings such as Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso.
It features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o in pivotal roles.