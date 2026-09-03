Yash's 'Toxic' keeps falling; global gross crosses ₹320cr
What's the story
The gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, has crossed the ₹230cr mark in India. The film's domestic net collection stood at ₹234.7cr by Wednesday (Day 8), per Sacnilk. On Wednesday alone, it earned an additional ₹5.1cr from 12,432 shows across various languages.
Box office performance
'Toxic': Breakdown of Day 8 collections
The Hindi version of Toxic contributed the most to the Day 8 earnings with ₹3.15cr, while other languages added ₹1.35cr (Kannada), ₹3L (Malayalam), ₹17L (Tamil), and ₹40L (Telugu).
The film's total gross collection in India has now reached ₹280.25cr, with a worldwide gross collection of around ₹322cr by the end of Day 8.
Collection details
Looking back at daily collections of 'Toxic'
Toxic had a phenomenal start with ₹101.1cr on Day 1, followed by ₹37.65cr on Day 2 and ₹27.2cr on Day 3.
The film added another ₹25.15cr on Day 4 and ₹23cr on Day 5, taking its five-day net total to ₹214.1cr in India alone!
After the extended opening stretch, collections dropped to ₹7.65cr on Day 6 before rising again to ₹7.85cr on Day 7 and finally settling at around ₹5.1cr by Wednesday (Day 8).
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an adults-only theatrical release cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate.
Set against the backdrop of Portuguese-era Goa, it follows Raya (Yash) as he navigates the criminal underworld while managing complicated family ties and personal loyalties.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.