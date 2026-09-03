Yash's 'Toxic' keeps falling; global gross crosses ₹320cr 

The Hindi version of Toxic contributed the most to the Day 8 earnings with ₹3.15cr, while other languages added ₹1.35cr (Kannada), ₹3L (Malayalam), ₹17L (Tamil), and ₹40L (Telugu).

The film's total gross collection in India has now reached ₹280.25cr, with a worldwide gross collection of around ₹322cr by the end of Day 8.