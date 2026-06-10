Angelina-Brad's daughter Zahara to legally drop father's surname

Family trend

Other siblings have also dropped 'Pitt'

Zahara isn't the only one in her family to drop "Pitt" from their name. Her brother Maddox did the same recently, citing "personal" reasons. He previously dropped "Pitt" from his last name in the credits of Jolie's 2025 movie Couture. Their sister Shiloh was the first to legally change her name after turning 18 in May 2024. Moreover, their younger sister Vivienne also chose not to use Pitt's last name when she helped produce The Outsiders Broadway musical in 2024.