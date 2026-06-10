Angelina-Brad's daughter Zahara to legally drop father's surname
What's the story
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed a petition to legally change her name to Zahara Jolie. The 21-year-old's filing comes just days after her brother Maddox (24) made a similar request. This makes her the third child in the family to remove "Pitt" from their last name, following Shiloh (20) and Maddox.
Name change petition
Court hearing scheduled for September
Zahara's name change petition was filed in the Superior Court of California on April 28, reported PEOPLE. The court has scheduled a hearing for September 28 to rule on the motion. This move comes after her name was read as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during her college graduation ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta last month.
Family trend
Other siblings have also dropped 'Pitt'
Zahara isn't the only one in her family to drop "Pitt" from their name. Her brother Maddox did the same recently, citing "personal" reasons. He previously dropped "Pitt" from his last name in the credits of Jolie's 2025 movie Couture. Their sister Shiloh was the first to legally change her name after turning 18 in May 2024. Moreover, their younger sister Vivienne also chose not to use Pitt's last name when she helped produce The Outsiders Broadway musical in 2024.
Actor's response
Pitt reportedly 'devastated' by kids' decision
Pitt, 62, has reportedly been "devastated" by his children's decision to change their names but is "not ready to give up" on them. Their relationship has been strained since Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 after he allegedly turned verbally and physically abusive with the children on a private jet ride.