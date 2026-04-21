Channing Tatum to start filming Brad Pitt's racing movie

The filming for Isle of Man will take place during the 2026 TT race, allowing for an authentic depiction of this thrilling event, per the BBC. Race organizers have stated that this production represented a "rare opportunity" to "translate the event's 'scale, challenge and authenticity for global entertainment audiences, while reinforcing the TT's status as one of the most compelling stories in motorsport."

Global impact

Projects will help promote the island, say officials

The Isle of Man TT has always been one of the island's "greatest assets," according to Sarah Maltby, the political member responsible for motorsport and tourism. She said these two entertainment projects (feature and documentary) could create lasting value by supporting destination awareness and strengthening the island's global profile. Paul Phillips, head of motorsport at the Department for Enterprise, added that such a project goes beyond motorsport and offers an opportunity to connect with new audiences worldwide.