The script for Ocean's 14 has been praised by the cast.

Roberts confirmed at the Golden Globes in January, "Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?' And it's good."

Clooney had earlier teased a "great" script for Ocean's 14 in 2023. The film is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessors.