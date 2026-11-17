Brad Pitt reveals 'Ocean's 14' to begin filming in 2027
What's the story
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently revealed that the much-anticipated Ocean's 14 will begin shooting in "late" 2027. He shared this update with Variety during the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in Hollywood on Monday. The fifth installment of the popular Ocean's franchise was originally scheduled to start filming in June.
Cast details
Original cast returning for 'Ocean's 14'
Pitt also confirmed that the original cast, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, will be returning for Ocean's 14.
The film will be directed by David Leitch.
Pitt expressed his confidence in Grant Heslov and Clooney, saying, "I tell you, Grant and George, they can write a good script."
Script feedback
Script of 'Ocean's 14' has been well-received by cast
The script for Ocean's 14 has been praised by the cast.
Roberts confirmed at the Golden Globes in January, "Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?' And it's good."
Clooney had earlier teased a "great" script for Ocean's 14 in 2023. The film is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessors.
New project
Meanwhile, know everything about Pitt's new film
Pitt's new film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The script was written by Tarantino, but the directing duties were handed over to David Fincher.
In this sequel, Pitt's character has left Hollywood stunt work to become a projectionist at a West Hollywood movie theater.