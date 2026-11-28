Bragg, 'Liv and Maddie' actor, engaged to longtime girlfriend Detamore
Joey Bragg, who you might remember from Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Emma Detamore.
Joey Bragg shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet mirror selfie and the playful caption, "She said, 'Sure!'"
Emma is a softball coach from Woodland Hills, California.
Detamore shows Eyethena green-stone ring
Emma showed off a unique green-stone engagement ring designed by Eyethena (Joey cheered, "NAILED IT!!!" on Instagram).
Their proposal pics even had their names written in sand.
The two have been together for about four years now, often sharing birthday celebrations and adventures on social media.