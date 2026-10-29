Brand on trial in London over sexual misconduct charges
Entertainment
Russell Brand is currently on trial in London, facing serious sexual misconduct charges from six women, with allegations dating back to 1999 to 2009.
In court this week, his wife Laura described him as "caring" and "kind," offering a supportive take as the jury weighs both her words and the accusations.
Wife Gallacher details breakup and reunion
Laura (formerly Laura Gallacher) opened up about their rocky past, sharing how they broke up over monogamy in 2007 but reunited years later, marrying in 2017, and now raising three kids together.
Usually private, Laura has become a key supporter for Russell during this high-profile case, with her testimony playing an important part as the trial enters its third week.