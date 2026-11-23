Brand vows to follow prison rules while hosting 'Sunday Service'
Laura Brand says she'll stick to prison rules after sharing a message from her husband, Russell Brand, on her YouTube show.
Even with the controversy around Russell's conviction, Laura plans to keep hosting Sunday Service solo and be careful about what she shares.
Brand found guilty, jailed 10.5 years
Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault earlier this month and is serving a 10-and-one-half-year sentence.
After Laura read his message online, officials questioned whether it broke any communication rules, and critics said it could upset victims.
Laura responded, "And now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that," making it clear she wants to respect boundaries moving forward.