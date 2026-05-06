Brands worried over 'It Ends With Us' after lively interview

Lively and Baldoni settle, no money

Kroger expected a negative sales impact and said it would closely monitor sales on the brand, Princess Cruises flagged legal concerns, and Brightline hit pause on a partnership until things cooled off.

These emails came up as part of Lively's claims against Justin Baldoni for allegedly damaging her reputation.

Just this week, both stars settled their dispute before it went to trial. They said they are proud the film raised awareness about domestic violence and stressed the importance of respectful workplaces.

No money changed hands in the settlement.