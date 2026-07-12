Ali Fazal talks about breaking stereotypes in Hollywood
What's the story
As more Indian actors slowly find success in Hollywood, actor Ali Fazal believes the perception of Indian talent has finally changed. He feels that while Indian cinema was once seen as only song-and-dance-centric, people now appreciate the "rich culture" India offers. "I think now, more than ever, there will be a lot of focus on South Asian stories, characters, and actors," he told Variety India.
Stereotypes
Breaking stereotypes and challenges in his journey
Fazal shared his experiences with stereotypes about Indian cinema earlier in his career. He recalled being asked about his English proficiency, to which he responded, "You ruled over us for 200 years. It bloody well be good." He also spoke about consciously avoiding stereotypical "brown boy" roles. "I think actively, and luckily, I have been part of that changing period in casting."
Role diversity
On diversity in casting
Fazal emphasized the importance of diversity in international casting. He cited his role in Death on the Nile as an example of blind casting, where characters in the original book were all white, but the cast was diverse. He also mentioned his character in Kandahar, who is an Indian operating in Pakistan, Qatar, and Afghanistan but is a "nobody," a "biker," and a "loner."
Career highlights
Fazal's journey in Hollywood and impact on Indian actors
Fazal has been steadily building his international career with roles in major Hollywood productions like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, Furious 7, and Kandahar. He has worked alongside acclaimed actors and filmmakers while balancing projects in India. He also mentioned fellow actor Adarsh Gourav as an example of the growing presence of Indian actors in international projects. He said, "He did Alien: Earth, and I think he's back doing the second season."