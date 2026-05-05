Brendon died March 20 in Indiana, autopsy cites heart disease
Entertainment
Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died on March 20 at his home in Indiana.
The autopsy confirmed he died of heart disease and pneumonia, with a previous heart attack also playing a role.
Brendon 90% blocked artery, Gellar tribute
Brendon had serious heart issues (a 90% blockage in his right coronary artery) and had been dealing with chest pain and coughing before his death.
His family remembered him as a passionate artist who loved painting.
Co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a touching message: "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."