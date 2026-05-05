Brendon died March 20 in Indiana, autopsy cites heart disease

Brendon 90% blocked artery, Gellar tribute

Brendon had serious heart issues (a 90% blockage in his right coronary artery) and had been dealing with chest pain and coughing before his death.

His family remembered him as a passionate artist who loved painting.

Co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a touching message: "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."