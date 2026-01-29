'Bridgerton' S04: Netflix drops first 5 minutes early

The much-anticipated fourth season of Netflix 's hit series Bridgerton is just a few hours away from its premiere. Ahead of the release, the streaming giant has dropped an early preview of the first five minutes from Part 1. The clip gives us a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) preparations for her family's reunion, as they get ready to welcome back Eloise and Francesca.

Plot details 'Bridgerton' S04: A family reunion with a twist The clip shows the Bridgerton family coming together for a joyous reunion. However, one member is conspicuously missing - Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). His absence is felt as the rest of the family members, including newlyweds Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), meet Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), who return from Scotland. Violet, who values family above all else, is disappointed that her second child isn't present for this gathering.

Mystery unfolds Violet's search for Benedict and his secret life In the clip, Violet rushes to Benedict's private apartment with Footman John (Oli Higginson) and Hatch (Esh Alladi). She insists on seeing her son, but both John and Hatch suggest otherwise. John even offers to bring Benedict to her so she doesn't have to see what's in his room. This raises questions about what Benedict has been doing all these months, why he hasn't been attending social events, and what secrets lie within his quarters.

Character exploration 'Bridgerton' S04: A deeper look into Benedict's character The new season will delve into Benedict's life as he navigates his relationship with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a new character. This romance makes him question his beliefs about love, commitment, and society. Thompson describes Benedict as someone who values his freedom but is vulnerable when it comes to love. He adds that spending eight episodes exploring this character has been a rewarding experience.

Behind-the-scenes 'Bridgerton' S04: A glimpse into the lives of the staff The premiere sneak peek also gives us a look at the lives of those who keep Bridgerton House running smoothly. The one-shot opening scene highlights the behind-the-scenes work and introduces us to the dedicated staff members. This is an apt introduction to a season where Benedict falls for Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, a scene from Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which inspired Season 4.