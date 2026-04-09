'Bridgerton 5' adds more cast members, including Lord Anderson's son

The popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton has announced three new cast members for its upcoming fifth season. The Shonda Rhimes -produced series will focus on the love story of Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). Among the new additions is Tega Alexander, who will play Christopher Anderson, Lord Marcus Anderson's (Daniel Francis) adult son.

Character details These actors will play new characters Alexander's character, Christopher Anderson, is described as "a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money." Jacqueline Boatswain has been cast as Helen Stirling, Michaela's mother. The character is said to be "the very source of her spirit" and seeks to guide her daughter through London's social season. Gemma Knight Jones will play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, "an old friend of Michaela's who serves as her confidante and London guide."

Season synopsis 'Bridgerton' S05 teaser was released last month Last month, Netflix shared a first-look teaser for the fifth season of Bridgerton. The series is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels about the love lives of the eight siblings in the Bridgerton family. The upcoming season will focus on Francesca and Michaela's relationship. It was also confirmed that production has begun in the UK for this eight-episode season.

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