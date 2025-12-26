Next Article
'Bridgerton' S04: Benedict's Cinderella story arrives on Netflix in Jan
Netflix recently announced that Bridgerton Season 4 drops in two parts—Part 1 on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 a month later on February 26.
This season is inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman and brings a fresh twist to the beloved period drama.
What's new this season?
Get ready for a Cinderella-style romance as Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) falls for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) after a mysterious masquerade ball.
When Sophie vanishes at midnight, leaving behind only her glove, Benedict sets out to find her across London society.
Who's behind the scenes & how did last season do?
Directed by Tom Verica and Jaffar Mahmood, Season 4 features episodes split into two parts.
For context, Season 3 scored an IMDb rating of 7.4 and kept fans hooked with its Regency-era drama and romance.