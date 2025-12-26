'Bridgerton' S04: Benedict's Cinderella story arrives on Netflix in Jan Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Netflix recently announced that Bridgerton Season 4 drops in two parts—Part 1 on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 a month later on February 26.

This season is inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman and brings a fresh twist to the beloved period drama.