Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts is expecting her 1st baby
Nicola Roberts, singer and member of Girls Aloud, just shared that she's five months pregnant with her first child.
She made the sweet announcement on social media with festive photos cradling her bump by the Christmas tree, and says the baby is due in spring.
Family celebrations and lots of love from friends
Nicola and her partner, footballer Mitch Hahn, celebrated the happy news with family over Christmas.
Fans and celebs flooded her with congratulations—her bandmate Kimberley Walsh called it "the best news ever," while Little Mix's Perrie Edwards (who's also expecting) sent warm wishes too.
What else Nicola's been up to
Last year, Nicola reunited with Girls Aloud for a special tour honoring their late bandmate Sarah Harding.
She's also been starring as Persephone in Hadestown on London's West End—a role she'll wrap up in January.