Aamir Khan Productions releases 'Sitaaron Ke Sitare' documentary on YouTube
What's the story
Aamir Khan Productions released a special documentary titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare on YouTube. The film, directed by Shaanib Bakshi, is related to the spiritual sequel Sitaare Zameen Par, which follows the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, and showcases the stories of parents behind the "Sitaaras" of Sitaare Zameen Par. It offers an emotional look into their lives as they navigate their children's diagnoses and build a hopeful life around them.
Documentary release
'Sitaaron Ke Sitare' now streaming for free on YouTube
The documentary can now be streamed for free on YouTube. Announcing this on Instagram, the production house wrote, "Behind every shining Sitaara is a parent who always believed in and supported them." "Watch the heartfelt documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare now streaming for free on YouTube." Following its theater run, Sitaare Zameen Par was released on YouTube after Aamir Khan introduced it through an initiative titled Janta Ka Theater at an affordable price of just ₹100.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' featured 10 rising stars
The film Sitaare Zameen Par introduced 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Ashish Pendse, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Ayush Bhansali, Rishabh Jain, Rishi Shahani, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film released in theatres on June 20 and is an adaptation of the Spanish film Champions.