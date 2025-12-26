Aamir Khan Productions releases 'Sitaaron Ke Sitare' documentary on YouTube

Documentary release

'Sitaaron Ke Sitare' now streaming for free on YouTube

The documentary can now be streamed for free on YouTube. Announcing this on Instagram, the production house wrote, "Behind every shining Sitaara is a parent who always believed in and supported them." "Watch the heartfelt documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare now streaming for free on YouTube." Following its theater run, Sitaare Zameen Par was released on YouTube after Aamir Khan introduced it through an initiative titled Janta Ka Theater at an affordable price of just ₹100.