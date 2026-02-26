'Bridgerton' S04 ending explained: Why John Stirling's death is shocking
Entertainment
Bridgerton Season 4 just delivered a major shock: John Stirling (Victor Alli), Francesca's husband, dies unexpectedly in episode six.
He only had a minor headache before lying down for a nap, but Francesca later finds him gone.
This twist lines up with Julia Quinn's novel When He Was Wicked, where John also dies suddenly from a brain aneurysm after two years of marriage.
John's death sets off a chain of events
John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, was known for his loyalty to family and Parliament—and especially his devotion to Francesca.
His death not only changes everything for Francesca (who soon discovers she's not pregnant) but also means his cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) inherits the title.
It's an emotional turning point that shakes up the story and its characters.