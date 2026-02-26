'Bridgerton' S04 ending explained: Why John Stirling's death is shocking

John's death sets off a chain of events

John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, was known for his loyalty to family and Parliament—and especially his devotion to Francesca.

His death not only changes everything for Francesca (who soon discovers she's not pregnant) but also means his cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) inherits the title.

It's an emotional turning point that shakes up the story and its characters.