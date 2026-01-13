Next Article
Bridgerton S04 gets a fresh poster and split release dates
Entertainment
Netflix releases a new Bridgerton Season 4 poster, showing off four main characters in their Regency best—masks included.
It has been nearly two years since the last season, so fans have plenty to look forward to with this return.
What's new in Season 4?
This time, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) takes the lead alongside newcomer Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), diving into a story about hidden identities and social expectations.
Expect a big masquerade ball hosted by Lady Violet and some character growth for Colin Bridgerton after his past romantic drama.
The season arrives in two parts: January 29 and February 26.