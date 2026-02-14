'Bridgerton' S04 Part 2 trailer: Benedict-Sophie navigate love's challenges
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second part of Bridgerton Season 4. The new footage teases a dramatic, emotional resolution filled with shocking secrets and difficult choices for Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha). The story continues its fairy-tale tone as it moves toward an emotional climax.
Character conflict
Benedict's quest for love takes center stage
The trailer features grand ballroom scenes, intense conversations, and moments of tension between the two leads. Benedict, the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family, is seen grappling with his feelings for Sophie amid Regency London's strict social hierarchy. To recall, in the first part, he fell for a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, and is completely unaware that it's actually Sophie.
Plot development
Trailer hints at emotional confrontations and societal challenges
As Benedict gets closer to Sophie, questions of social status begin to dominate the story. The trailer hints at increasing risks for Sophie, whose secret threatens not only her future but also Benedict's reputation. Part 2 will explore whether their love can overpower the rigid, strict expectations of the Ton.
Fairy-tale theme
'Bridgerton': A fairy-tale journey through Regency London
Part 2 of Season 4 will continue the Cinderella-inspired storyline, based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels. Since its premiere in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix's most successful global franchises, lauded for its diverse casting, costumes, and cinematography. Season 4 focuses on Benedict after earlier seasons followed Colin, Daphne, and Anthony Bridgerton. Part 2 releases on February 26.