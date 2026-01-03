'Bridgerton' Season 4 drops January 2026 on Netflix
Netflix just revealed that "Bridgerton" Season 4 is coming in two parts—part one lands January 29, and part two follows on February 26, 2026.
This season adapts Julia Quinn's "An Offer From a Gentleman" and sticks with the split release format from last time.
Who's in the spotlight this season?
Season 4 centers on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and newcomer Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), whose romance kicks off at Violet's masquerade ball.
The season explores vulnerability and social divisions, with Sophie navigating life outside high society.
Fan favorites like Colin (Luke Newton), Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), John Stirling (Victor Alli), and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) are all back for more.
Where to watch?
Every episode streams exclusively on Netflix—just grab your subscription when it premieres.