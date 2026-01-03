Drake and Adin Ross hit with lawsuit over online gambling site Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Drake, streamer Adin Ross, and George Nguyen are being sued in Virginia for allegedly promoting Stake.us, a gambling site that claims to be a "social casino" but is accused of operating illegally.

The lawsuit says they used the platform's tipping feature to transfer money among themselves, which was then allegedly used to fund bots and streaming farms to artificially boost Drake's music streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify.

Plaintiffs represent Virginia users who lost money on the site in the past three years.