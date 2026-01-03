Drake and Adin Ross hit with lawsuit over online gambling site
Drake, streamer Adin Ross, and George Nguyen are being sued in Virginia for allegedly promoting Stake.us, a gambling site that claims to be a "social casino" but is accused of operating illegally.
The lawsuit says they used the platform's tipping feature to transfer money among themselves, which was then allegedly used to fund bots and streaming farms to artificially boost Drake's music streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify.
Plaintiffs represent Virginia users who lost money on the site in the past three years.
Lawsuit demands millions and an end to promotions
The plaintiffs want at least $5 million in damages, refunds for affected users, and a stop to Stake.us' operations.
They accuse Drake and others of violating racketeering laws and harming both consumers and music streaming integrity.
Drake's 2022 endorsement deal with Stake was reportedly worth $100 million a year.
As of now, neither Drake nor Stake has commented, and the case is still ongoing.