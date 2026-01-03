'Stranger Things' finale pulls in millions with limited theater run

Netflix is shaking up how box office hits are measured

Instead of tracking ticket sales like everyone else, Netflix is counting concession sales to measure success—a move that hints at more Netflix titles hitting theaters soon.

AMC's CEO says talks are already underway for more collaborations.

There's also buzz that if Netflix buys Warner Bros., movies could get much shorter runs in theaters—just 17 days instead of the usual 45—which could totally change how we watch new releases on the big screen.