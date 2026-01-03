Kapil Sharma opens 'Kap's Cafe' in Dubai
Kapil Sharma, the popular Indian comedian, just opened Kap's Cafe in Dubai's Al Kifaf area.
The vibe takes cues from his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, with pastel colors and comfy seating—making it a chill hangout for both fans and anyone who loves a good cafe.
Indian street food meets western bites
Opened from 4pm to midnight on New Year's Eve, Kap's Cafe is expected to offer a menu that pairs Indian street snacks like vada pav with classics like pasta and sandwiches.
One special touch: Sharma's favorite jaggery lime juice is on the menu, giving the place a bit of his personal flavor.
Part of Sharma's global dreams
After facing setbacks at his Canada location, this Dubai launch shows Sharma isn't slowing down on taking his comedy-inspired hospitality worldwide.
For fans, it's a fun way to experience his signature humor.