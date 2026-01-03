Next Article
'Dhurandhar' smashes records, 1st Hindi film to cross ₹700cr
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar just made Bollywood history by becoming the first Hindi film to earn over ₹700 crore at the box office.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it pulled in a massive ₹102.5 crore in its fourth week and is on track to beat Pushpa 2's Hindi version record soon.
Global domination and what's next
Dhurandhar isn't just winning at home—it's also crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide, making it the only Indian film to do that in 2025.
With no big Hindi releases until Border 2 arrives, Dhurandhar could keep breaking records and end up with total earnings close to ₹1,200 crore.