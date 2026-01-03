'Dhurandhar' smashes records, 1st Hindi film to cross ₹700cr Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar just made Bollywood history by becoming the first Hindi film to earn over ₹700 crore at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it pulled in a massive ₹102.5 crore in its fourth week and is on track to beat Pushpa 2's Hindi version record soon.