Badshah becomes 1st Indian to own ultra-rare Rolex 'Barbie' Daytona
Indian rapper Badshah just made watch history—he's now the first Indian to own the super-exclusive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona REF 126538TRO, also known as the 'Barbie' Daytona.
This standout piece, which he showed off on Instagram while filming for Indian Idol, comes in 18-carat yellow gold with a striking pink aesthetic and a bezel set with nearly 40 pink sapphires.
Only 10 exist worldwide, and you won't find it in stores.
What is the price?
The retail price for this rare Rolex is $395,000 (about ₹3.56 crore), but its scarcity has pushed resale values up to $1 million (roughly ₹9 crore).
Since it's off-catalogue, only a select few get offered one by Rolex.
Other prized possessions
Badshah's love for luxury watches runs deep—his collection already includes heavy-hitters like the Richard Mille RM 011 Automatic Flyback Chronograph, Hublot Big Bang Original Gold Ceramic, and Patek Philippe Nautilus.
Clearly, he knows how to pick statement pieces.