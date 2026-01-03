Badshah becomes 1st Indian to own ultra-rare Rolex 'Barbie' Daytona Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Indian rapper Badshah just made watch history—he's now the first Indian to own the super-exclusive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona REF 126538TRO, also known as the 'Barbie' Daytona.

This standout piece, which he showed off on Instagram while filming for Indian Idol, comes in 18-carat yellow gold with a striking pink aesthetic and a bezel set with nearly 40 pink sapphires.

Only 10 exist worldwide, and you won't find it in stores.