'Bridgerton' showrunner wants Phoebe Dynevor-Regé-Jean Page back for future seasons

The popular Netflix series Bridgerton could potentially see the return of its original stars, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, according to the showrunner. In a recent interview with People, showrunner Jess Brownell expressed her desire to have all the lead actors back for future seasons. "I would love to one day have all of the leads come back," she said.

Future plans 'Daphne and Anthony...are such paternal/maternal figures' Brownell believes that the return of Page and Dynevor would be significant for the show, especially in light of Hyacinth and Gregory's stories. She said, "Daphne and Anthony, and their partners, are such paternal/maternal figures for those younger kids." "So I would be very interested in trying to get some of those previous leads back for the later run of the show," she added.

Discussion pending Conversations about Page's return haven't happened yet Despite her enthusiasm, Brownell has not yet spoken to Page about a possible return. She stated, "I haven't spoken to Regé about that. The conversations haven't happened, but the ideas are there." Meanwhile, Anthony and his wife Kate have played a key role in the series since heading Season 2. They played a larger role in Season 3 as Colin Bridgerton found love in his friend Penelope Featherington.

