Brigitte Bardot's funeral: Details about her burial and memorial service
French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot, who passed away at 91, will be honored with a funeral in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday.
The ceremony at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church will be followed by a private burial overlooking the Mediterranean.
For fans who can't attend, the service will be streamed live on big screens around town.
Bardot died peacefully at home with her husband Bernard d'Ormale by her side.
Who was Brigitte Bardot?
Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot became an international star after her breakout role in And God Created Woman at just 22.
She appeared in about 50 films before retiring from acting at 39 to focus on animal welfare, later founding the Fondation Brigitte Bardot.
Known for both her impact on pop culture and outspoken views—which sometimes sparked controversy—she spent most of her later life quietly in Saint-Tropez.