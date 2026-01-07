Brigitte Bardot's funeral: Details about her burial and memorial service

Who was Brigitte Bardot?

Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot became an international star after her breakout role in And God Created Woman at just 22.

She appeared in about 50 films before retiring from acting at 39 to focus on animal welfare, later founding the Fondation Brigitte Bardot.

Known for both her impact on pop culture and outspoken views—which sometimes sparked controversy—she spent most of her later life quietly in Saint-Tropez.