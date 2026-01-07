Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump for Venezuela "distraction" Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

On his latest show, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump, suggesting Trump tried to use a military move in Venezuela to distract everyone from the Epstein files controversy.

Kimmel compared this strategy to the movie Wag the Dog, where leaders create fake crises to cover up scandals—hinting Trump wanted to shift focus from the Epstein files controversy, drawing a parallel to the sex scandal distraction depicted in Wag the Dog.