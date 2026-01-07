Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump for Venezuela "distraction"
On his latest show, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump, suggesting Trump tried to use a military move in Venezuela to distract everyone from the Epstein files controversy.
Kimmel compared this strategy to the movie Wag the Dog, where leaders create fake crises to cover up scandals—hinting Trump wanted to shift focus from the Epstein files controversy, drawing a parallel to the sex scandal distraction depicted in Wag the Dog.
Social media reacts to Kimmel's boldness
Kimmel didn't stop there—he joked about Trump's low ratings at the Kennedy Center Honors and playfully listed "dictator" traits, making it sound like he was talking about Venezuela's Maduro before revealing he meant Trump.
Fans on X and Reddit loved the segment, highlighting how Kimmel isn't afraid to call out big names and keep tough topics in the spotlight.