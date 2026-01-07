Suriya's 'Karuppu' targets February 2026 release
Suriya's much-anticipated Tamil action drama, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is now aiming for a February 2026 release.
Announced as Suriya's 45th film in October 2024, the project kicked off filming in Pollachi soon after.
The official title dropped in June 2025, and the teaser received a solid response, with fans eagerly waiting for the release date update.
Why the delay?
Karuppu was first set for Diwali 2025 but got pushed back due to heavy CGI and post-production needs.
The team also skipped a Pongal release to avoid clashes with big titles like Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi.
With January already packed, February became the sweet spot—plus, it keeps their OTT options open.
Who's involved?
Trisha Krishnan stars alongside Suriya, with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu rounding out the cast.
Dream Warrior Pictures is producing; Sai Abhyankkar is on music; G K Vishnu handles cinematography; Anbariv choreographs action; R. Kalaivanan edits.