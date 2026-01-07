Kangana Ranaut told to show up in court for defamation case

Back in January 2021, 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur filed the case claiming Kangana 's tweet wrongly identified her as another protester and implied women like her were "available for ₹100." Even though Kangana apologized and paid bail, Kaur isn't letting it go—she says she wants justice.

Why is this still going on?

Kangana's lawyers have tried four times to get her out of showing up in court but haven't provided documents to back it up.

The case has dragged on for five years with two more witnesses left.

Higher courts have already refused to quash it, so now Kangana has no choice but to appear herself.